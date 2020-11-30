LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/29/2020

Today, snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Maquette). North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette where some single digits lows are also possible in this part of the U.P.)



Wednesday, sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.