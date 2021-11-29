LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/29/2021

Today, becoming cloudy with snow moving in from west to east. A wintry mix can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow. A wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. A wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds possible. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night through the weekend, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens.