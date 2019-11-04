LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/4/2019

Today, mostly cloudy with rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, lake effect snow east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P, and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P, and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some 20s for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible. Single digits wind chills are possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night, becoming cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some teens for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 30 or into the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with U.P. wide snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest and increasing 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P, and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some single digit lows for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 20 or into the 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible. Single digit wind chills possible; especially, for inland areas of the Western U.P.

Thursday, lake effect snow east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P, and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, lake effect snow east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P, and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures around 10 above or into the teens, 0 or the single digits for inland areas of the single digits, teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a few lake effect snow showers east of Marquette, in parts of the Western U.P, and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

