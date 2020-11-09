LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine with gusty winds. A chance of rain late in the day west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, cooler closer to Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s in the Western U.P. to the 50s to around 60 in the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts turning west to southwest late.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain showers. Near steady temperatures around 40 or the 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible west of Marquette. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas west of Marquette. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.