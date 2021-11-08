LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s in some inland areas to around 40 near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, windy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Rain could mix with the snow (especially near the Great Lakes). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Rain could mix with the snow (especially near the Great Lakes). Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.