LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/1/2019

Today, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloud to mostly clear. Increasing clouds late. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the teens, around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.