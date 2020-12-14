LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the teens west of Marquette to the 20s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 0 or the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.