LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/16/2019

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Wind chills could be as low as -15 in the early morning. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, some inland spots may fall below zero, around 10 above or the teens near the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, some inland spots may fall below zero, around 10 above or the teens near the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will around 20 or into the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

