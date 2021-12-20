Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. A few snow showers are possible. Temperatures by the late afternoon will range from around 10 above for the far Western U.P. to the 20s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers are possible. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 PH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night (Christmas Eve), cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday (Christmas Day), cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night (Christmas Night), partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.