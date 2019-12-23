LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/23/2019

Today, clouds and a times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind turning east to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night (Christmas Eve), cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of light rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or rain/snow mix. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, cloudy with a chance of snow or rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. High temperatures will be around 30.