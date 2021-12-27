Today, cloudy with snow. Wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along/north of M-28 east of Marquette. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along Lake Superior. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will range from the teens in the far Western U.P. to the 20s to around 30 in the Eastern U.P. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28. Otherwise, some clearing. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night (New Year’s Eve), a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday (New Year’s Day), a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Hight temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.