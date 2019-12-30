LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/30/2019

Monday, snow. A rain/snow mix is possible in the morning. Heavy snow at times. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s. Variable wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, snow and gusty winds. Heavy snow at times. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night (New Year’s Eve), partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday (New Year’s Day), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH>



Sunday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.