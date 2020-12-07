LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/6/2020

Today, clouds at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, a few inland west spots may fall into the teens. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.