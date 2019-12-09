LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/9/2019

Monday, snow. Snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, then turn colder in the afternoon. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility. Low temperatures will be in the teens, single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits or below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Bitter cold temperatures with very low or dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas for the Western U.P., single digits to around 10 above along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. Wind chills will be -10 to -30 with the lowest wind chills in the Western U.P. inland. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. Bitter cold temperatures with very low or dangerous wind chills in the morning, wind chills will remain at or below zero during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be -10 to -30 in the morning with the lowest wind chills in the Western U.P. inland. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in the lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Bitter cold temperatures with very low or dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas for the Western U.P., single digits to around 10 above along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. Wind chills will be -10 to -30 with the lowest wind chills in the Western U.P. inland. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.