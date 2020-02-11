LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2020

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s in the late afternoon and early evening. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with snow and wind. Turning very cold with very low wind chills. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero inland to the single digits near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers and wind. Very cold with very low wind chills. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds in the evening. Bitter cold temperatures with very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will range from -20 to -25 for inland areas of the Western U.P. to around 0 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.