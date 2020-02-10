LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2020

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Best chances for snow will be closer to Lake Superior and west of Marquette. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures could turn much colder in the late afternoon and early evening. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts turning north to northwest in the late afternoon.



Wednesday night, cloudy with snow and wind. Turning very cold with possibly very low wind chills. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall below zero. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with snow showers and wind. Very cold with possibly very low wind chills . High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Bitter cold temperatures with possibly very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will range from -20 for some inland Western U.P. locations to around 0 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to southwest.



Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Near steady temperatures in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

