Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around zero or the single digits, some areas could fall below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, increasing clouds. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 20. Winds becoming south to southeast 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy. Steady to slowly rising temperatures in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Temperatures will be turning colder from west to east in the middle to late afternoon. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to southwest.



Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around zero or the single digits. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.