LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/15/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Wind chills remaining below zero all day. High temperatures will range from around zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to 10 above zero for the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and from the Marquette area to Munising). Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will range from around zero right along Lake Superior to around -25 below zero for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula to from the Marquette area to Munising). Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Very low to dangerous wind chills in the early morning. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around zero right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes to -25 below zero for inland areas west of Marquette. Light west to northwest wind.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in Delta County and Western Schoolcraft County). Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in Delta County and Western Schoolcraft County). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around zero for some inland areas to around 10 above along the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero inland to the single digits to around 10 above near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around zero inland to around 10 above near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.