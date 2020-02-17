LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/17/2020

Today, increasing clouds with afternoon snow. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast wind increasing in the afternoon to 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, snow showers and gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow. Heavy lake effect snow is possible along and north of M-28 east of Munising. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold with possibly very low wind chills. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow. Heavy lake effect snow is possible along and north of M-28 east of Munising. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold temperatures with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from -10 for inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits along Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Gusty winds are possible and it could cause very low wind chills. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 10 to 20 MPH.