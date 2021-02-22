LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/22/2021

Today, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix (any precipitation should be light). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix (mainly late). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will range from the single digits inland to around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 0 inland to around 10 above inland. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.