LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior east of Marquette). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be 0 to 10 above. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior east of Marquette). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior east of Marquette). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior east of Marquette). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior east of Marquette). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below 0. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below 0. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday-Weekend, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lake effect snow is also possible in some snowbelts of Upper Michigan. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero.