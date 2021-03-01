LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/1/2021

Today, snow showers. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east through the day. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning southwest late.



Tuesday, mostly sunny closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will range from around 30 along Lake Superior to around 40 right along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, teens to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border) North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to southwest.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.