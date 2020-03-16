LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/15/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of snow during the overnight. Low temperatures will in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts; especially, in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind turning west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.