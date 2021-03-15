LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/15/2021

Today, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s in some inland areas. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday through Friday, sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s during the day. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s at night.

This weekend, sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50 during the day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30 at night.