LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds; especially, in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some areas could fall into the teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, clouds and some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10-20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10-20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, a few snow showers with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.