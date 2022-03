STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 438 AM EDT MON MAR 21 2022 /338 AM CDT MON MAR 21 2022/ TODAY...RAIN DEVELOPING FAR WEST INTO THE SOUTH CENTRAL THIS MORNING. PRECIPITATION MAY BEGIN AS SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN. INCREASING CLOUDS ELSEWHERE. HIGHS 35 TO 42. TONIGHT...A CHANCE OF RAIN...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW WEST AND CENTRAL...ESPECIALLY WEST LATE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 24 TO 33...COLDEST EAST. TUESDAY...BLUSTERY. RAIN...FREEZING RAIN AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW WEST AND CENTRAL. A CHANCE OF RAIN...FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW EAST. HIGHS 32 TO 37. TUESDAY NIGHT...SNOW...RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN...ESPECIALLY WEST AND CENTRAL. LOWS 27 TO 32. WEDNESDAY...BLUSTERY WITH SNOW. THE SNOW MAY BE MIXED WITH RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 30 TO 36. THURSDAY...A CHANCE OF SNOW WEST HALF IN THE MORNING. A CHANCE OF SNOW AND RAIN EAST HALF. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 25 TO 32. HIGHS IN THE 30S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 20 TO 30...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 37 TO 46...WARMEST INTERIOR WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. .