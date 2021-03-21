LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/22/2021

Today, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with some rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with of rain or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). West to northwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.