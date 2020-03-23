LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or light wintry precipitation. Some clearing in the late afternoon is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Light south wind.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of a rain/snow mix or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light and variable wind.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.