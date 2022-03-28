Today, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around zero or the single digits. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with wintry precipitation. Increasing winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with wintry precipitation or rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with wintry precipitation or rain. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with wintry precipitation. Windy conditions possible. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with snow showers. Windy conditions possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.