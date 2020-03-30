LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/30/2020

Today, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or freezing rain with wind. Some clearing is possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

