STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 316 AM EST MON MAR 7 2022 /216 AM CST MON MAR 7 2022/ TODAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY...EXCEPT PARTLY CLOUDY KEWEENAW AND FAR WEST. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 26 TO 33. TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST OF MUNISING. COLDER. LOWS 6 TO 17 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WEST BY LATE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 32 TO 38. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS WEST HALF. LOWS MAINLY IN THE TEENS. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE COPPER COUNTRY. HIGHS 20 TO 33...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 TO 12 EXCEPT ZERO TO 6 ABOVE INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 18 TO 24. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW. LOWS 6 TO 12 EXCEPT ZERO TO 6 ABOVE INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 18 TO 24.