LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2021

Today, sunshine (especially in the afternoon) . High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest to south to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, areas of fog (possibly dense). A chance of light rain or drizzle. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain. Areas of fog (possibly dense). High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Wind becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Light east to northeast wind.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.