LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/9/2020

Today, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the 20s closer to Lake Superior and west of Marquette, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. Winds turning to the north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Light to variable wind.



Wednesday, a chance of snow in the morning, then becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.