Today, a few rain showers in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. The strongest wind gusts will be in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, a few inland spots could fall into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, cloudy with rain and increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with chance of snow. Windy conditions possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation (including snow). Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night and Sunday (Easter), mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40.