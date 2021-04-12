LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/12/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Rain/snow mix or snow showers are possible in the morning. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.