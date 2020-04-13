LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/13/2020

Today, snow and heavy snow at times. Rain or a wintry mix in the Eastern U.P. and along Lake Michigan in the morning. Windy. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind turning west to northwest late in the afternoon 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts, wind gusts up to 50 MPH or stronger are possible along Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tonight, snow showers and wind. Otherwise, some clearing closer to the Wisconsin border. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland west areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland west areas could fall into the single digits, around 20 or the 20s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland west areas could fall into the single digits, around 20 or the 20s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, coldest temperatures will be inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.