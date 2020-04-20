LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/20/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Windy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.