LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/24/2020

Today, increasing clouds with rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, a chance of rain. Otherwise, areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain and wind. A rain/snow mix is possible in some higher terrain areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, a few rain showers with wind. Some rain/snow showers or snow showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.