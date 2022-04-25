Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation (including snow). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation (including snow). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of wintry precipitation. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday/Weekend, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.