LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/11/2020

Today, some snow showers in the morning around the Marquette and Munising areas. Otherwise, becoming sunny. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, some cloud cover. A few snow showers are possible, mainly in the Eastern U.P. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 along Lake Superior. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will range from the 30s near the immediate Lake Superior to the 50s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to southwest wind.

Wednesday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 50s, some inland areas west of Marquette could be in the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, cloudy with some rain. Low temperatures will be around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind turning west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40. Light east to northeast wind.

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.