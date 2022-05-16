Today, becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Light south to southeast wind.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Weekend, turning cooler, perhaps chilly with possible rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.