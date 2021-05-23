LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/24/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will range from the 60s in the Eastern U.P. to around 80 in the far Western U.P. Temperatures will be locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH turning west to northwest through the night.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Areas of frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Areas of frost possible inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind to 15 MPH.