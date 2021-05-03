LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/3/2021

Today, cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior, mildest temperatures closer to the MI/WI border). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers. A rain/snow mix can’t be ruled out in the higher terrain areas of the U.P. west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming north to northwest.



Tuesday, cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 30s closer and along Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a few rain showers or a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, some clearing during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior, mildest temperatures closer to the MI/WI border). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland spots west of Marquette could fall in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday through the weekend, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover at times. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.