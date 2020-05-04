LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/4/2020

Today, sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland areas could fall to around 20. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland areas could fall to around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low tempreatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.