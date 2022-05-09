Today, mostly sunny, and windy. A slight chance of rain in the Western U.P. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy (especially in the evening). Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. The warmest temperatures will be along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Weekend, temperatures will start to trend cooler.