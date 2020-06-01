LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/1/2020

Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to the 60s in the Western U.P. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, mostly sunny and very warm. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the hottest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light northwest wind.



Thursday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 70s in the Eastern U.P. to the 80s for inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the warmest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light north to northwest wind.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.