Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will range from the 70s in the Eastern U.P. to around 90 in the far Western U.P. Temperatures maybe locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties). Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southeast to south to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, perhaps slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near the Lake Superior shoreline. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.