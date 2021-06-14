LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/14/2021

Today, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West wind 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.