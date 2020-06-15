LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/15/2020

Today, mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm in the far Western U.P. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm in the Keweenaw Peninsula and far Western U.P. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will range from the 40s to around 50 in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan to 50s to around 60 closer to Lake Superior and west of Marquette. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts in the Keweenaw Peninsula, Western U.P., and along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Tuesday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts in the Keweenaw Peninsula, Western U.P., and along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Wednesday, mostly sunny and very warm with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, clear skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Thursday, mostly sunny and very warm. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Superior. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.