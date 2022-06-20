

Today, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 90 or the 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially near Lake Michigan) and in the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, Alger counties).



Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday through Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s.